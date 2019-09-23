UrduPoint.com
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Reply From ECP About PMLN's Intra Party Elections

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:36 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks reply from ECP about PMLN's intra party elections

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday served notices to respondents on a petition challenging the intra party elections of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Balochista

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday served notices to respondents on a petition challenging the intra party elections of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Balochistan.

The bench directed President PMLN Balochistan Abdul Qadir, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit written reply till next date of hearing.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by the PMLN's office bearers of a Balochistan's district Ajmal Awan and Asghar Ali.

The petitioner's counsel Muhammad Ishtiaq Advocate pleaded before the court that the current intra party elections in the province were disputed, adding that the fair and transparent elections were right of party workers.

He prayed the court to declare the PMLN's intra party elections in Balochistan as null and void. The lawyer said that the ECP had also been informed about the controversial elections.

After hearing arguments from the petitioner, the bench adjournedhearing of the case till two weeks while serving notices torespondents.

