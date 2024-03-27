Open Menu

Theft Suspect Found Dead In Manshera District Jail

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 08:58 PM

An inmate who was detained in district jail Mansehra in theft case on Wednesday committed suicide by hanging himself, after postmortem the dead body was handed over to the family

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) An inmate who was detained in district jail Mansehra in theft case on Wednesday committed suicide by hanging himself, after postmortem the dead body was handed over to the family.

According to the details, a 35 year old inmate Munib hailing from Samian Piran Khairabad, Manshera District, has been found dead in his cell at Manshera District Jail.

The incident occurred as the theft suspect allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself while in custody.

During the initial investigation it was disclosed that Munib had been detained on charges of theft prior to his death. The jail staff, in coordination with the local police station, transferred the deceased to District Headquarters Hospital Abdullah Hospital for examination and informed his family.

After the completion of the post-mortem, the body was returned to the relatives, who laid him to rest in his ancestral village of Samian Piran Khairabad.

