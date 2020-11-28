UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Those Serving Humanity To Be Remembered Always: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 07:54 PM

Those serving humanity to be remembered always: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that only those serving the humanity would be remembered always

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that only those serving the humanity would be remembered always.

He was speaking at a ceremony held for distribution of 10,000 jackets among the poor children in Sahiwal and Chichawatni under the 'Winter Appeal' campaign, said a release issued by the Governor's House.

He said that it was crucial for prosperity of the country that the living standard of the poor was raised, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working for the same mission.

The Punjab governor visited Sahiwal, Chichawatni and Harappa, and distributed jackets at Rai Ali Nawaz Hospital and Kamirawala Town in Sahiwal, under a campaign, launched by the Sarwar Foundation to protect the poor children from cold. The school jackets were handed over to the district officers concerned of the education Department.

The governor said that there was no dearth of philanthropists in Pakistan. During the first wave of corona, Rs 10 billion donations were collected and distributed only through the Governor's House, with the support of philanthropists and the business community.

He said that the Sarwar Foundation, in collaboration with philanthropists, launched the 'Winter Appeal' programme under which around 50,000 jackets would be distributed among children from vulnerable segments in the first phase.

Responding to the media queries, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan had already suffered economic losses due to corona and even now if corona intensifies, measures like lockdown would have to be taken. He said Pakistan could not afford an unusual pandemic situation; therefore, the government was repeatedly asking the opposition to abstain from holding rallies.

PTI MNA Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Rai Hassan Nawaz, former MPA Sheikh Muhammad Chauhan, Former Federal Minister Nooraiz Shakoor, former MPA Waheed Asghar Dogar, Sahiwal District President Tahrik Insaf Rana Aftab Ahmed and District Chairman Overseas Commission Tayyab Chaudhry and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Business Poor Education Punjab Sahiwal Same Chichawatni Media From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Japan Sets Single-Day Record of 2,684 New COVID-19 ..

34 seconds ago

Citizens throng lighthouse market to buy warm clot ..

37 seconds ago

Sardinia floods kill at least three: reports

38 seconds ago

Nursing staff of ATH starts protest in the wake of ..

40 seconds ago

DCT - Abu Dhabi launches new ‘Emirati Cuisine Pr ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Leaders program ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.