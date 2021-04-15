UrduPoint.com
Threatening Accountability Institutions Worrisome Act: Shahzad Akbar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:13 PM

Threatening accountability institutions worrisome act: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday said it was very terrible to note that some people were threatening institutions of accountability for their personal interest.

In Tweet, he said that this act shows that they were involved in corruption and illegal practices.

Referring to Raiwind case, he said Punjab government land was transferred on a fake letter which was caught red handed and now it was retrieved by the provincial government.

If anyone has objection, the legal forum was available for him, the adviser suggested.

It was the matter of Punjab Revenue Department and interestingly Marriyum Aurangzeb involves him in this matter, Shahzad added.

He expressed apprehension that he might be blamed for their family disputes in future.

