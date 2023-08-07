Three bodies found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons were found dead in different areas on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, an unidentified person, about 35, was found dead near the Chohrr Majra graveyard in Ghulam Muhammadabad. He was a drug addict. The body was handed over to Razaabad police station.

Two more addicts were found dead in Tariqabad Main Bazaar and Nisar Colony. The bodies were shifted to police stations concerned.