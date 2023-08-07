Open Menu

Three Bodies Found

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Three bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons were found dead in different areas on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, an unidentified person, about 35, was found dead near the Chohrr Majra graveyard in Ghulam Muhammadabad. He was a drug addict. The body was handed over to Razaabad police station.

Two more addicts were found dead in Tariqabad Main Bazaar and Nisar Colony. The bodies were shifted to police stations concerned.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

17 minutes ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

47 minutes ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

1 hour ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

1 hour ago
Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

2 hours ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

2 hours ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

2 hours ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

3 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan