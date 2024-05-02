Three dacoit gangs busted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The police arrested nine members of three dacoit gangs and recovered six motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, SHO D-Type Colony Rana Javaid Iqbal on a tip-off conducted raid near Korian Bridge graveyard and nabbed three outlaws-- Waris, Bashir and Khalid who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, mobile phones, cash and illegal weapons from them.

Similarly, CIA police arrested three dacoits Nasir alias Nasri, Muhammad Yar, etc. from Chak No.2023-GB and Khurarianwala police also nabbed three criminals including Fateh Sher, Asif and Owais.

They recovered four looted motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police concerned launched investigations.