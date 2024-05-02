Open Menu

Three Dacoit Gangs Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Three dacoit gangs busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The police arrested nine members of three dacoit gangs and recovered six motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, SHO D-Type Colony Rana Javaid Iqbal on a tip-off conducted raid near Korian Bridge graveyard and nabbed three outlaws-- Waris, Bashir and Khalid who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, mobile phones, cash and illegal weapons from them.

Similarly, CIA police arrested three dacoits Nasir alias Nasri, Muhammad Yar, etc. from Chak No.2023-GB and Khurarianwala police also nabbed three criminals including Fateh Sher, Asif and Owais.

They recovered four looted motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police concerned launched investigations.

Related Topics

Police Mobile CIA Robbery Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

35 minutes ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

14 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

18 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

18 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

20 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan