Three-day Islamabad Tourism Festival concludes

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A three-day colorful Mega 'Islamabad Tourism Festival' was concluded here on Sunday with a conference titled "Pakistan Tourism Forum" and a grand musical concert.

The tourism conference was attended by Federal Minister for Energy Omer Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, Raja Nasir Ali, Minister for Culture Gilgit Baltistan and Secretary Tourism Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Midhat Shehzad.

The day-long conference was also attended by heads of tourism forums and experts including Chairman PHGHP Sajjad Hussain Shah, President Cutting Edge Group Ch. Shehzad Akhtar and Chairman Edge Cutting Age Group Arif Malik.

A foreign tourist Angela Carson also attended the conference and also presented and explained her documentary titled "Balochistan Brought Me to Pakistan".

During three-day festival, different Air Shows, adventure sports like Para Gliding, Accuracy Landing, Wing Suite Flying, Trike Flying, Sky Diving and Power Para Gliding as part of Field Marshal Paragliding Championship were held at Shalimar Ground and F-9 Park.

The event was organized by Pakistan Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (PHGHP), Cutting Edge Group in collaboration with National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB) with the theme "Celebrate Islamabad the Beautiful".

The mega festival also colored with vintage cars and bike roadshows, Horse Parade, tent pegging, Corporate and Educational Expos, food Court, Concerts and much more.

The festival was aimed to show the true colors of the country before the world.

The family festival attracted a large number of visitors on the last second day of the festival.

Talking to APP, CEO Cutting Age Group Ch. Shehzad Akhtar said holding such festivals would prove beneficial for tourism of the country.

He said the event provided an opportunity to the people to enjoy air shows, art and culture of all four provinces.

He said more than 100,000 people visited the festival on the second day. He said today on the last day more than 200,000 people visited.

Renowned singer Sahir Ali Bagga, Nirmal Roy, Aima Baig , Abdullah Qureshi , Sid Rapper, Ali Azmat and Alizbeth Roy also performed at the grand musical show at the venue and received big applause from the audience.

During the three-day festival, pavilion of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir were also set up. The folk artists of Balochistan, Punjab, KPK and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also entertained the visitors through their melodious voices instrumental performances.

Prizes were also distributed among the winners of all the competitions in the concluding ceremony.

The festival concluded with mega digital fireworks.

It may be mentioned here that the inaugural ceremony of three-day festival was attended by Federal Minister for Information Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.