Three DSPs transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr. Jamil Ahmed Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of three DSPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr. Jamil Ahmed Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of three DSPs. According to separate office orders issued here, DSP awaiting posting at AIGP office Hyderabad Ghulam Rasool Siyal was transferred and posted as SDPO Jhirk, district Thatta on request of SSP Thatta with immediate effect and until further orders.

Separately, SDPO Dadu Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh was transferred and posted as SDPO Shaheed Fazil Rahu, district Badin vice Muhammad Younis Baloch who was transferred to the office of Additional IGP, Hyderabad.