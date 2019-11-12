UrduPoint.com
Three Friends Killed In Shooting Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

Three friends killed in shooting incident

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people were killed in firing incident in Jungle khel area on late Monday night .

Police said that those killed and suspects were friends who opened firing on each other after exchanging hot words over some dispute and started fighting.

Police have arrested one of the accused Usman Ali in injured condition.

One of the accused involved in the incident escaped from the scene. The dead included Nasir Muhammad, Dilshad Ali and Subhanullah.

Police shifted dead bodies and injured to KDA hospital to complete legal formalities and registered cases.

