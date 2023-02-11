UrduPoint.com

Three Girls Among Five Abducted From Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Three girls among five abducted from Faisalabad

As many as five people including three girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

As many as five people including three girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Sughran wife of Ahmad Raza was abducted from Chak No.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Sughran wife of Ahmad Raza was abducted from Chak No.

249-RB along with her daughter Iram, whereas 15-year-old Amina Mansoor was kidnapped from Railway Station.

Similarly, 32-year-old Irfan was abducted from Bhaiwala, whereas 2-year-old Almas was kindapped from Muslim Park Jaranwala Road and 7-year-old Gulfam from Chak No.596-GB.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees, he added.

