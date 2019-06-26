UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Held For Killing Minor In Multan

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:36 PM

Three held for killing minor in Multan

Police claimed on Wednesday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case of a 5-year-old boy by arresting three accused including a woman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Wednesday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case of a 5-year-old boy by arresting three accused including a woman.

Addressing a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Imran Mahmood said that police received information through 15 service about a body floating in Mouza Ferozwala canal on May 5, 2019.

Muzaffarabad police team reached the spot and recovered body of a five-year-old Ayaan Ali and shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

It was declared in the autopsy report that he was strangulated to death.

A case number 559/19 was registered against unknown criminals under section 302 on May 5, 2019.

A special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Zunaira Azfar was formed to trace the criminals. The police team traced the blind murder case and arrested three accused including Bashir Ahmed alias Kala, his wife Shahnaz Bibi and Shan.

The accused killed the child after committing sexual assault and later, threw his body into the canal.

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 377/120 and 7-ATA.

Related Topics

Murder Police Wife May Criminals Women 2019

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Agenda of Putin-Trump Meeting on Sidel ..

29 seconds ago

Naked rider, topless row as temperatures soar in G ..

32 seconds ago

Abkhazian Parliament Condemns Harassment of Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Attend International Military-Technical F ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Quds Parliament members urge for strategic solu ..

2 minutes ago

Number of graduates of Chinese university rise exp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.