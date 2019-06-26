Three held for killing minor in Multan

Police claimed on Wednesday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case of a 5-year-old boy by arresting three accused including a woman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Wednesday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case of a 5-year-old boy by arresting three accused including a woman.

Addressing a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Imran Mahmood said that police received information through 15 service about a body floating in Mouza Ferozwala canal on May 5, 2019.

Muzaffarabad police team reached the spot and recovered body of a five-year-old Ayaan Ali and shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

It was declared in the autopsy report that he was strangulated to death.

A case number 559/19 was registered against unknown criminals under section 302 on May 5, 2019.

A special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Zunaira Azfar was formed to trace the criminals. The police team traced the blind murder case and arrested three accused including Bashir Ahmed alias Kala, his wife Shahnaz Bibi and Shan.

The accused killed the child after committing sexual assault and later, threw his body into the canal.

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 377/120 and 7-ATA.