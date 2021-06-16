UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Pilfering Electricity

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:34 PM

Three held for pilfering electricity

Three people were caught for pilfering electricity in various parts of the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Three people were caught for pilfering electricity in various parts of the district.

A team of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) along with police raided Manowali, Mastpur and Rohail Garha and caught Fareed Ali, Arshad and Imran while pilfering electricity through meter tempering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

