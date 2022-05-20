UrduPoint.com

Three Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Three persons were injured in road accident as two motorcycles were collided with each other in Sanawan area under the jurisdiction of Sanawan police on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Asif, Rehman and Sultan from Sanawan city were heading to Alipur from their residence on motorcycle, when they reached near Adda Waheed Wala their bike hit with another motorcycle which was coming from opposite side, resultantly they all sustained serious injuries, while biker of opposite side also sustained normal injury.

Rescuers rushed the spot, shifted the injured to (RHU) Sanawan for necessary treatment.

More Stories From Pakistan

