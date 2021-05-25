UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Five Injured In Truck-van Collision

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:07 PM

Three killed, five injured in truck-van collision

At least three people including a child were killed and five others injured when a passenger van collided head-on with a truck near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange in Swabi district on Tuesday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :At least three people including a child were killed and five others injured when a passenger van collided head-on with a truck near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange in Swabi district on Tuesday morning.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that its disaster team cut the body of the passenger van and retrieved the bodies and injured from the vehicle who were later shifted to Mardan Medical Complex in the ambulances of Rescue 1122.

The ill-fated passengers were on way to Mardan from Rawalpindi.Two of the dead were from Mardan while one belonged to Charsadda district,A spokesman informed.

