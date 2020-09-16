Three killed in separate road accidents

Three persons, including two children, were killed in separate road accidents near here on Wednesday

According to Rescue 1122, Ramzan, resident of Theeng-Khatrian, along with his wife Shumaila and two children - 5-year-old Abdul Rehman and 3-year-old Noman, was going on motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler near Makkah Rice Mills.

As a result, both the children died on the spot while the couple sustained serious injuries who was shifted to DHQ Hospital Kasur by Rescue 1122.

In another accident, Rayan, resident of Saleem Shaheed Mahallah, was going on Kot Radha Kishan-Raiwind road on a motorbike which collided with another motorcycle coming from opposite direction at Bachhoki Gate. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police have shifted the body to THQ Hospital Kot Radha Kishan and started investigation.