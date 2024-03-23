Open Menu

Three Killed, Three Others Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) At least three people were killed on the spot while three others injured in a road accident when a fast moving tractor-trolly hit the rickshaw in Gujranwala in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to details, rescue officials said that the accident occurred near the Dogranwala area of Gujranwala, as the result of accident, the dead bodies and injured persons shifted to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and further investigation was underway.

