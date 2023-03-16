UrduPoint.com

Three PHE Officials Suspended Over Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan has issued suspension orders for three officials of the public health engineering department and sent one on forced retirement over corruption.

According to details, the competent authority taking action under PEEDA Act issued suspension orders to ex-XEN public health engineering Muzaffargarh Amjad Saleem Khan, SDO Talib Hussain, sub-engineer Shahid Naeem Akhtar and forced retirement of SDO Tehsil Jatoi Latif Ahmad after corruption allegations against them in Rangpur sewerage scheme were proved. The action was taken on the recommendations of former DG MDA Qaisar Saleem Khan.

Secretary Housing said that corruption in development projects would not be tolerated and corrupt officials would be dealt with iron hands.

He also issued orders for the recovery of Rs 25 million from the officials concerned.

