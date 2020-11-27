UrduPoint.com
Three Shops Sealed On Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:20 AM

Three shops sealed on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Three shops sealed on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) in Pul Bararan area of city, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, price Control Magistrates Tariq Wali and Nauman Abid inspected city's busiest chowks, MDA and Pul Bararan.

They inspected nearly 135 shops regarding precautionary arrangements against COVID-19. On extreme violation, they sealed three shops. Similarly, they also warned some shopkeepers.

While talking to people, they stated that the action against the shopkeepers sans COVID-19 SOPs would continue as per instructions of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak.

The second wave of coronavirus was very much severe and more precautions are required, they concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

