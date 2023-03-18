Three terrorists killed during exchange of fire in Balochistan: ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2023) Three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in South Awaran area of Balochistan on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the killed terrorists were involved in the incidents of firing and improvised explosive devices along Turbat Awaran Road and surrounding areas.

A cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession.

The Counter Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had earlier arrested eleven suspicious terrorists from different areas of the province during various intelligence-based operations.

According to CTD officials, the accused were affiliated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and wanted by law enforcement agencies in several cases of heinous nature.

They were arrested from Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Khyber districts, the official added.