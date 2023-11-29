Three Vehari hospitals get ISO-9001 certification

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Three state-run health facilities in district Vehari have been accorded ISO-9001 certification by the international certification body after a proper audit of the hospitals.

According to an official release issued here Wednesday, a European audit team had conducted an audit of the DHQ hospital Vehari and THQ hospitals in Burewala and Mailsi tehsils regarding facilities available and operational there a few months back and had sent their audit report to the certification body.

The audit exercise continued for around two weeks during which the audit teams critically monitored the hospitals covering technical aspects.

All three hospitals have been declared ISO certified and they have received certificates, the official release said. Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah termed the certification as the outcome of the industrious effort made by hospital’s administration and staff.

He said that all the hospitals were being monitored regularly and minutely as per orders of Commissioner Multan Engineer Amir Khattak to keep all the facilities operational so as to provide the best medical care to patients.

