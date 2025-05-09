Three women injures after solar plates fell down due to heavy winds

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Three women sustained injuries after solar plates fell down on them due to heavy winds near Rind Jadha Kahror Pacca last night.

According to Rescue officials,three women were sleeping in the house when all of sudden,solar plates installed at roof of the house caved in due to heavy winds.

Upon receiving the information,Rescue team rushed to the spot,shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahror Pacca after providing first aid.

The victims were identified as Ghulam Fatima,Fehmida Bibi and Nadia Bibi.