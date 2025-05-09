Open Menu

Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 01:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A man was killed when he allegedly attempt to lift the bales of wheat from the fields here in Basti Doli, Rohilanwali area on Friday.

Police said that Malik Latif Doli had set up a threshing machine in his fields when Malik Muneer was allegedly attempting to lift the bales from a field. Meanwhile,Malik Latif along with his son,Jamshed Doli and four unidentified accomplices reached there and attacked him with rods and batons. The assault left Muneer critically injured.

Rescue teams shifted the victim to a rural health center, and later, he was transferred to District Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Rohilanwali police registered a case and launched investigation.

In another incident, an unidentified car hit and killed an unidentified pedestrian at Juggi Mor, Kot Sultan. Rescue workers moved the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital,Kot Sultan. Police initiated an investigation.

