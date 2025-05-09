Pakistan Reserves Right To Self-defense, Rana Sanaullah Warns
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Friday, Rana Sanaullah asserted Pakistan's inherent right to self-defence under the UN Charter, warning that the country will not hesitate to defend itself and retaliate against Indian brutality, even if it offers an inquiry into incidents.
Rana Sanaullah asserted in an interview with a private news channel that Pakistan's armed forces have been empowered to take necessary actions in response to Indian aggression and the country reserves the right to retaliate with full force.
He added that Pakistan had consistently sought dialogue and categorically offered investigations, but India's rejection and subsequent aggression have led to a shift in approach.
Now, Pakistan will exercise its right to self-defence and let the armed forces determine the timing and location of its response, he mentioned.
Sanaullah emphasized that the entire nation stands in solidarity with and behind the armed forces, expressing unwavering support for their actions in defending the country's sovereignty and security.
Responding to a query, Rana said that Pakistan enjoys good relations with neighbouring countries and is open to considering advice from them, highlighting the country's commitment to regional diplomacy and cooperation.
