5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolted KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad.
Residents in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Upper Dir, Bisham, Attock, and Chitral also came out of their rooms and recited verses from the holy Quran during earthquake.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Station Peshawar, the earthquake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale at a depth of 195 kilometers, with its epicenter in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region.
This comes just weeks after similar tremors were recorded in Islamabad and adjoining areas, with experts linking the frequent seismic activity to Pakistan’s location near the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plate junction.
