Clean & Transparent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Campaign In Malakand Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Fayaz Khan Sherpao, has formally inaugurated the Clean and Transparent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa campaign.

The campaign was launched under the supervision of the local government department.

On this occasion, additional deputy commissioners, the assistant director of local government, and other officers and staff were also present.

Following the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that this campaign for cleanliness and transparency was not just a government initiative, but a shared responsibility of the entire community.

The Deputy Commissioner said that public cooperation was essential to make it successful.

He sought the role of media, religious scholars and local government representatives, besides elders and civil society, to make the campaign a success.

APP/fam

