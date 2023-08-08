Open Menu

TJP Chairman Abdullah Gul To Hoist 850ft-long Flag On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

TJP Chairman Abdullah Gul to hoist 850ft-long flag on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Abdullah Hameed Gul will hoist an 850 feet long national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day during a rally to be held here on the occasion.

According to a TJP official on Tuesday, under the leadership of Abdullah Gul, a rally will be held on August 14 Independence Day under the title 'Pakistan Zindabad', in which the great green crescent flag of Pakistan with a length of 850 feet and a width of 11 feet will be hoisted.

The national flag would be raised by 500 people whereas Abdullah Gul would express his sentiments on the blessing of freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence August

Recent Stories

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

12 minutes ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

19 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

21 minutes ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

1 hour ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

2 hours ago
Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

3 hours ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

3 hours ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan