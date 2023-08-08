TJP Chairman Abdullah Gul to hoist 850ft-long flag on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Abdullah Hameed Gul will hoist an 850 feet long national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day during a rally to be held here on the occasion.

According to a TJP official on Tuesday, under the leadership of Abdullah Gul, a rally will be held on August 14 Independence Day under the title 'Pakistan Zindabad', in which the great green crescent flag of Pakistan with a length of 850 feet and a width of 11 feet will be hoisted.

The national flag would be raised by 500 people whereas Abdullah Gul would express his sentiments on the blessing of freedom.