To Prevent Road Accidents, PHP Launches Campaign To Install Fog Lights, Reflectors On Heavy Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :In a bid to prevent road accidents due to dense foggy weather conditions, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad on Monday launched a campaign for installing lights and reflectors on sugarcane loaded tractor trolleys to control road accidents on national highways in foggy conditions.

A spokesperson for PHP, Rizwan Bhatti said that patrol police teams under the supervision of DSP Malik Amin installed reflectors and fog lights on trailers, trolleys and other heavy vehicles.

He said that the patrol police were also taking legal action against double tractor trolleys, without lights and the vehicles with single lights. He said that awareness of farmers, drivers and citizens was also ongoing.

He advised the citizens to contact help line 1124 in case of any emergency on the road.

