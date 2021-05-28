Tobacco-free youth postcard campaign prize distribution ceremony held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A month-long 'Tobacco-free youth postcard campaign' prize distribution ceremony was held here on Friday.

This month-long campaign was organized by Chromatic Trust under the banner of Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK), Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) and Pakistan National Association of Hearts (PANAH).

Renowned artist Jamal Shah was the chief guest at prize distribution ceremony.

Program Manager Chromatic Society Salman Farooq and youth were also present on the occasion.

In a month long campaign, more than 350 youth have designed anti-smoking postcards, highlighting the dangers of tobacco.

In his remarks, Jamal Shah highly praised Chromatic Trust for organizing special campaign to create awareness among the youth about the hazards of tobacco.

He said that such campaigns would build a tobacco free society.

Earlier, he also announced the Names of first three winners of the campaign on the occasion. The best designs of the postcards were shortlisted by the jury.

The COVID-19 pandemic SOPs was strictly observed during the ceremony.