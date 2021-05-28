UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tobacco-free Youth Postcard Campaign Prize Distribution Ceremony Held

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Tobacco-free youth postcard campaign prize distribution ceremony held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A month-long 'Tobacco-free youth postcard campaign' prize distribution ceremony was held here on Friday.

This month-long campaign was organized by Chromatic Trust under the banner of Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK), Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) and Pakistan National Association of Hearts (PANAH).

Renowned artist Jamal Shah was the chief guest at prize distribution ceremony.

Program Manager Chromatic Society Salman Farooq and youth were also present on the occasion.

In a month long campaign, more than 350 youth have designed anti-smoking postcards, highlighting the dangers of tobacco.

In his remarks, Jamal Shah highly praised Chromatic Trust for organizing special campaign to create awareness among the youth about the hazards of tobacco.

He said that such campaigns would build a tobacco free society.

Earlier, he also announced the Names of first three winners of the campaign on the occasion. The best designs of the postcards were shortlisted by the jury.

The COVID-19 pandemic SOPs was strictly observed during the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Salman Farooq Jamal Shah Best

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day ..

10 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif to take part in PDM meeting tomorro ..

15 minutes ago

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

30 minutes ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

32 minutes ago

EU chief to Belarus leader: 'Time to change course ..

32 minutes ago

Death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia surpasses 50 ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.