Tourism Dept Team Reaches City To Film Documentary On Historic Buildings, Local Culture

Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Tourism Dept team reaches city to film documentary on historic buildings, local culture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A thirteen member team of Tourism Department reached Multan to prepare documentary about historic buildings and local culture, here on Wednesday.

In order to promote soft image, rich culture and attractive tourism sites in the country, the Tourism Department is making a documentary film to facilitate tourists.

After working in Bahawalpur and Cholistan areas, the team rushed to Multan.

The team took shots of ancient Fort Qasim, Damdma, Walled City, Gates, Blue Pottery, Camel Skin work, Camel Bone work, "Khussa" making and some others. According to official sources, the documentary film will be very much productive in promotion of tourism in the country.

