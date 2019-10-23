UrduPoint.com
Tourism Minister Visits Shalimar Bagh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:59 PM

Punjab Tourism and Archaeology Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Wednesday visited Shalimar Bagh and reviewed its preservation and restoration work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Tourism and Archaeology Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Wednesday visited Shalimar Bagh and reviewed its preservation and restoration work.

According to details, he said UNESCO declared the Bagh as world heritage site due to its uniqueness. He said the Punjab government was paying special attention towards its preservation and renovation.

He said, the archeology departement was chalking out a special programme for tourists visiting the garden.

The minister directed the relevant authority to complete the work related erect signboards, benches, umbrellas and construction of washrooms.

Rai Taimoor said, "Shalimar garden is our national heritage and as per the Gallup suvery it is the second biggest popular place in the provincial capital for tourists."

