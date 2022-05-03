UrduPoint.com

Tourists Reaching Hazara To Enjoy Eid Vacations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Tourists reaching Hazara to enjoy Eid vacations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :From Khanpur Lake to Lake Saif ul Malook a large number of tourists Tuesday have reached the first day of Eid ul Fitr from all over the country and enjoying the eid vacations.

On the first day of Eid, people have reached the tourist spots including Khanpur dam Tarbaila Lake, Sarban hill and Ilyasi mosque Abbottabad, Galyat, Thandyani, Kunhar river, Siran valley, Kaghan, Naran, and other tourist attractions of the region.

After Covid-19 this was the first Eid and like on previous occasions, no rush of tourists has been witnessed, still, a large no of people are visiting different places in the Hazara division.

Traffic flow on Karakoram Highway (KKH) at various places from Havelian to Abbottabad and Abbottabad to Mansehra remained smooth where traffic police have bifurcated the KKH into two lanes.

Hazara police also made special arrangements for security and traffic flow as well which is till now successful during the first day of Eid ul Fitr and deployed special traffic and police riders.

Tourists of Punjab and Sindh are also enjoying the pleasant weather of the upper Hazara division after heavy rain while the weather becomes cold in the evening and afterward.

