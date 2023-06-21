Traditional hustle-bustle in cattle markets, city roads ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :As Eid-ul-Azha draws nearer, the traditional hustle and bustle in cattle markets and city roads elswhere in the country including capital is gaining momentum with each passing day where children were seen gather at various corners of streets near their homes along with sacrificial animals.

People of all ages from different cities of the country were seen engaged in buying their sacrificial animals for the upcoming annual festival of Eid-ul-Azha, said a report aired by a private news channel.

Majority of youngsters are seen busy in buying artificial ornaments to decorate their sacrificial animal while others are buying spices, recipe books and ingredients for barbecue and grilling special meat dishes on upcoming annual festival of eid.

Excited children were seen busy in decorating their animals and painted them beautifully while others are anxiously waiting for the arrival of their animals to do the same, said a citizen.

A buyer, who was visiting the market with his cousins, said on an average, rates of goats were higher than large animals.

"All buyers want to get good looking animals for sacrificing in the festival so the fattened animal business hits its peak ahead of Eid," said a youngster.

On the other hand, mostly people from different occupations are also turning into seasonal butchers for financial gains as much as possible and start displaying their discount slaughtering rates on social media to attract customers.

Rush of citizens at the blacksmiths shop are also seen and finding it as a golden opportunity for sellers, several other shopkeepers start selling of knives and other slaughtering accessories before arrival of eid, said another citizen.