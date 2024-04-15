Open Menu

Traffic Control Measures In Place For T20 Matches

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Traffic control measures in place for T20 matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a traffic plan to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes during the T20 International Cricket Pak vs New Zealand matches to be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Double Road from April 16 to April 21.

During the arrival and departure of the cricket teams, Murree Road would remain closed from Faizabad to Double Road.

During the matches, the Stadium Road would be closed for traffic from both sides.

More than 367 traffic police officers and personnel including seven DSPs/Circle Incharges, 40 Inspectors, and 318 Traffic Police Wardens and assistants will be on special duties. This robust deployment underscores the commitment to facilitate the movement of cricket fans and ensure the safe passage of the teams.

To ease congestion, three designated parking areas have been earmarked, namely Civil Aviation Ground Shaheen Chowk, Shahbaz Sharif Park near Shaheen Chowk, and Government Degree College Satellite Town.

Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan emphasized the importance of disseminating information to the public. Awareness banners will be prominently displayed along major highways, guiding citizens towards alternative routes and parking areas.

Furthermore, updates will be provided via official social media channels and radio station 88.6, ensuring that commuters stay informed about diversion points and traffic situations.

Related Topics

Cricket Shahbaz Sharif T20 Police Murree Social Media Road Traffic Faizabad Rawalpindi April From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

1 hour ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

4 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

4 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

4 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

4 hours ago
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

4 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

5 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

5 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan