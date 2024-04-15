Traffic Control Measures In Place For T20 Matches
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a traffic plan to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes during the T20 International Cricket Pak vs New Zealand matches to be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Double Road from April 16 to April 21.
During the arrival and departure of the cricket teams, Murree Road would remain closed from Faizabad to Double Road.
During the matches, the Stadium Road would be closed for traffic from both sides.
More than 367 traffic police officers and personnel including seven DSPs/Circle Incharges, 40 Inspectors, and 318 Traffic Police Wardens and assistants will be on special duties. This robust deployment underscores the commitment to facilitate the movement of cricket fans and ensure the safe passage of the teams.
To ease congestion, three designated parking areas have been earmarked, namely Civil Aviation Ground Shaheen Chowk, Shahbaz Sharif Park near Shaheen Chowk, and Government Degree College Satellite Town.
Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan emphasized the importance of disseminating information to the public. Awareness banners will be prominently displayed along major highways, guiding citizens towards alternative routes and parking areas.
Furthermore, updates will be provided via official social media channels and radio station 88.6, ensuring that commuters stay informed about diversion points and traffic situations.
