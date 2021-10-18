Traffic police finalizes plan for Eid Milaadun Nabi (SAWW) celebrations

City Traffic Police finalized a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Eid Milaadun Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with great religious enthusiasm on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police finalized a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Eid Milaadun Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with great religious enthusiasm on Tuesday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abass Majeed Marwat here Monday said that more than 1,000 traffic policemen were deployed on the prescribed Milaad's routes.

He said that 54 riders and 18 fork lifter vehicles would also assist the traffic police.

The CTO directed traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the eve of Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAWW) besides care of vehicles and people in the vicinity of Milaad routes.

He urged people to cooperate with traffic police and avoid mass gatherings on squares for smooth flow of vehicular traffic.