Traffic Police Rally To Proliferate Awareness On Traffic Rules
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The local traffic police department organised rally to proliferate awareness about the importance of traffic rules here on Thursday.
It rally was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq and Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Wasim Hamid Sindhu, while Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Mahar Afzal Mahar participated among a large number of traffic police officials.
DPO and the Deputy Commissioner came in the rally by riding motorcycles wearing helmets.
A large number of citizens hailing from different walks of life ascended to mark solidarity with the traffic police department on the occasion.
The rally passed through SP Chowk, Station Chowk, Niazi Chowk and ended at Gymkhana Club spreading awareness among the public about traffic rules being vital in protecting their lives.
DPO appealed to the masses to ensure wearing helmets before riding motorbikes. He also urged to avoid speeding, under age driving, and wrong parking.
Recent Stories
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speedy truck kills pedestrian2 minutes ago
-
Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted2 minutes ago
-
DPO directs officials to make Green Pakistan Project successful2 minutes ago
-
Governor greets UET students for academic success2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches e-portal to receive applications for permits to host Iftar at Grand Mosque12 minutes ago
-
Neighbour arrested for robbery; 11 tola gold ornaments recovered12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal voices concern over missing of 14 fishermen12 minutes ago
-
Azma terms propaganda related to Sargodha Institute of Cardiology as baseless22 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in most parts of KP22 minutes ago
-
Man held for threatening father to death32 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign continues on fifth day42 minutes ago
-
Fauzia Waqar pays tribute to “unwavering commitment” of Pakistani women52 minutes ago