Traffic police rally to proliferate awareness on traffic rules

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The local traffic police department organised rally to proliferate awareness about the importance of traffic rules here on Thursday.

It rally was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq and Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Wasim Hamid Sindhu, while Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Mahar Afzal Mahar participated among a large number of traffic police officials.

DPO and the Deputy Commissioner came in the rally by riding motorcycles wearing helmets.

A large number of citizens hailing from different walks of life ascended to mark solidarity with the traffic police department on the occasion.

The rally passed through SP Chowk, Station Chowk, Niazi Chowk and ended at Gymkhana Club spreading awareness among the public about traffic rules being vital in protecting their lives.

DPO appealed to the masses to ensure wearing helmets before riding motorbikes. He also urged to avoid speeding, under age driving, and wrong parking.