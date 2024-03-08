Training workshop for Food nutrition, security held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) A three-day capacity-building training workshop for food nutrition security was held in Muzaffargarh.

Deputy Secretary (DS) of the Forestry Department in South Punjab, Muhammad Khurram, urged the community to actively participate in the afforestation tree-plantation campaign to ensure the provision of oxygen, which is crucial for food security.

He further said, "Forests have been planted on over 15,000 acres across South Punjab during the last three years, while they will also be planted on an additional 84,000 acres."

Muzaffargarh, renowned for its mango plantations, also besides a very high nutrition value of moringa and mustard oil.

However, there was a need to focus on agricultural production, fisheries, livestock, poultry products, fruits, trees, vegetables, and crops to meet the food needs of the growing population.

Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Tariq Sanawan highlighted the importance of fruit trees.

Assistant Director (AD) of Pakistan Baitul-Mal, Syed Kashif Saleem, underscored civil society's role in supporting projects aimed at community development and welfare, including educational scholarships and assistance for the disabled.

The event concluded with a unified commitment to addressing food security challenges and improving the overall well-being of Muzaffargarh's residents through collaborative efforts across various sectors.