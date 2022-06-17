UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop Under Sindh Hindu Marriage Act Held

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 07:33 PM

A training workshop for local Government officials, members of civil society and religious leaders (Pandits) was organized under Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2018 at a local hotel by the Sindh Human Rights Commission set up by the provincial government

Addressing the training workshop, members Sindh Human Rights Commission Aslam Shaikh, Pushpa Kumari, Kirshan Sharma, Advocate M Parkash and others said that Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2018 was introduced by Sindh Government for resolving marriage issues of Hindus and other minority communities residing in province and to meet the legal requirements.

They said that the Act contains facilities for males and females of 18 years of age, the registration of marriage, right of divorce and remarriage and financial rights of wife and children after divorce.

Speakers said that under the Act, each marriage is to be essentially registered with concerned Union Council, Ward or Municipal Committee within a period of 45 days, while officials of local government have to keep the record of registration after complete scrutiny.

Speakers stressed leaders of Hindu community to create awareness among public about Hindu Marriage Act so that youths specially women shall get their due right.

Speakers stressed officials of local government to cooperate with the public regarding registration of marriage and make it part of record without any delay or demand. The participants of the Training Workshop tabled proposals for a more easy, effective and simple process in Hindu Marriage Act 2018. At the conclusion of the Training Workshop, Member Sindh Human Rights Commission Aslam Shaikh awarded certificates among the participants Pushpa Kumari, Farida Tahir Memon, Adnan Khaskheli and others.

