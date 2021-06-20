UrduPoint.com
Training Workshops Schedule Issued For Kiln Owners

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The schedule of training workshops on SOPs formulated by the environment protection department for kiln owners using zigzag technology, has been issued across the district.

According to the schedule, training workshop for kiln owners using zigzag technology of Tehsil Shahpur will be held on June 21 at 9 am and training workshop for kiln owners of Sahiwal will be held on June 22 at 9 am in Rafiq Bhatta Company Shahpur city.

Training workshop for kiln owners of Sillanwali Tehsil on June 23 at 9:00 am at National Bhatta Company Shaheenabad Road; training workshop in Bhalwal on June 24 at 9 am at Gondal Bhatta Company Mouza Hathi Vind; training workshop at Kot Momin Tehsil on June 29 at 9:00 am at Mehr Azam Bhatta Company Chak No.

19-SB; training workshop for kiln owners of Bhera Tehsil will be held on June 30 at 9 am at Rajput Kiln Company Malikwal Road while a two-day training workshop for kiln owners using zigzag technology in Sargodha tehsil will be held on July 1 at 9 am at Waraich Kiln Company Lahore Road Chak No. 88-SB Road and on July 2 at Ahmed G Kiln Company Chak No. 87-NB Jhang Bypass Road.

In this regard, all kiln owners have been directed to ensure their availability in the trainingworkshops along with their works.

