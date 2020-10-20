Transfer, posting ordered

Kashif Nabi, an officer of PAS (BS-18), Deputy Secretary (Staff) to Sindh Chief Secretary has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as collector/ Deputy Commissioner, Shikarpur, vice Naveed Rehman Larik, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Kashif Nabi, an officer of PAS (BS-18), Deputy Secretary (Staff) to Sindh Chief Secretary has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as collector/ Deputy Commissioner, Shikarpur, vice Naveed Rehman Larik, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18).

Javed Nabi, an officer of PAS (BS-18), Deputy Secretary (General), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Secretary (Staff) to Chief Secretary, Sindh.

Dr. Naveed Rehman Larik, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18), collector/deputy commissioner, Shikarpur has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Secretary (General), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.