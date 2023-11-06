Transport and EPA launch three-day vehicle inspection drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) In accordance with directives from Secretary Transport, Ziaul Haq, and Director General, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Anwar Khan, the Department of Transport and Environmental Protection Agency have initiated a joint three-day campaign aimed at inspecting vehicles in Peshawar.

During this action, 40 drivers were imposed on-the-spot fines, and the staff at vehicle emission testing stations confiscated documents from 35 vehicles.

On the inaugural day of the campaign, the staff of both departments, with support from the district administration and police, conducted inspections at various bus terminals and busy locations within the Peshawar district, examining more than 95 vehicles in Haji Camp Adda.

VETS Manager Pir Zubair, while discussing the three-day initiative, highlighted its core objective of curbing environmental pollution and reducing emissions from vehicles.

He further emphasized that this campaign, designed to control vehicle emissions, is making successful progress with anticipated positive environmental impacts.