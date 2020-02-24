Trend of buying Artificial jewellery rises in country

Trend of buying Artificial jewellery increasing day by day in the country owing to sky rocketing price of Gold in local as well as International Market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Trend of buying Artificial jewellery increasing day by day in the country owing to sky rocketing price of Gold in local as well as International Market.

According to a survey, gone were the days when parents used to decorate their bride with Gold Ornaments due to availability of metal at very cheap rates affordable to their income and lively hood they earn, but since decades purchasing of Gold became night mare for people especially for the middle class segments of the society.

As per report received by Local Gold market Gold rate touched Rs 93,400 per tola last weekend which was all time high and broken the previous record .Parents who were unable to buy Gold give priority to Imitation jewellery which was available to minimum cost according to their financial reach.