Trend Of Iftar Parties Witnesses Rise In Second Ashra Of Ramazan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) As the month of Ramazan has entered into the second Ashra, the tradition of hosting and attending Iftar parties is gaining momentum across the country.
From personal gatherings to lavish feasts, the spirit of Ramazan is illustrated through these communal meals at the gatherings where all Muslims break their fast together at sunset.
In recent years, the trend of Iftar parties has evolved beyond familial circles to encompass larger community events as now Mosques, community centers, and even public spaces organize iftar gatherings, fostering a sense of unity and solidarity among diverse groups.
Talking to APP, Professor Tahir Khan who is serving at one of the government colleges in capital said, “As Ramazan continues to be a time of reflection, compassion, and generosity, the trend of Iftar parties serves as a powerful reminder of the universal values of unity and hospitality cherished by people of all backgrounds”.
Normally we don't get enough time to interact with friends and neighbors due to our hectic routine. But Ramazan is the time when we have an opportunity to meet all our friends and neighbors through arranging iftar parties, he said while talking to APP.
Shahida Naveed, who works at a private company said, “The attractive deals and packages being offered by different food outlets during the month of Ramzan has also made it easier to afford arranging Iftar parties for friends and family members”.
The concept of arranging Iftar parties at home has now turned into outdoor Iftar dinners as a way to stay in touch with family members and promote a sense of kinship. "Such occasions are a source of healthy entertainment, gathering and reunion and fosters unity among people", she said.
It has been observed that social media has also played a significant role in popularizing Iftar parties, with hashtags like #Ramzan and #IftarParty trending globally during the holy month. Photos and videos shared online showcase the diversity of dishes and the warmth of communal gatherings, inspiring others to join in the festivities.
Moreover, businesses have capitalized on the trend by offering specialized catering services for Iftar parties, providing convenience for hosts while ensuring authenticity in the culinary experience.
