Tribal areas' merger into KP completed in short time: Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday said the merger and integration of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was successfully completed in a very short time in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The role of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was appreciable as under his guidance all the provincial departments, including police, judiciary and others had established their offices in the newly merged districts, he said during his interaction with intelligentsia of ALIF Club and Zafar Ali Khan Trust during his three-day visit to Lahore.

The minister said the CM facilitated the holding of historic and free and fair provincial assembly elections in the merged area, which were for the first time bei9ng represented in the KP Assembly by their elected members. Secretary Information Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Director General Information Imdadullah and Director PR Behramand were also present.

The minister said the KP government believed in good governance and practical steps had been taken for providing public services in the province. Sehat Insaf cards had been issued to every family in the merged districts for free health facilities, while Rs 83 billion funds were approved for the developmental projects in the current year. He said the mega project like Swat Motorway was completed by the province from its own resources, which was a model project in the country's history. The road infrastructure projects started in the scenic areas of Swat and Hazara divisions would make the province a center of tourism, he hoped. Secretary Information Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah also shared his administrative and field experiences during his different tenures throughout the country.