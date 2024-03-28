TTP’s Use Of US Weapons Against Pakistan Question Mark On Afghan Govt’s Commitment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The recent evidence on the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)’s use of US-made weapons against the armed forces and innocent masses of the country has raised a question mark on the so-called commitments of the interim Afghan government for not allowing its soil against any nation.
According to the sources, the Pakistan Army has been fighting against terrorism for the past two decades, whereas it was obvious to all that the terrorists have access to the weapons left by the US in Afghanistan.
The supply of arms to terrorists has caused significant damage to the security of the region, especially in Pakistan, as it led to an increase in terrorism.
On the intervening night of March 25 and 26, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists attempted to attack Pakistan Navy's PNS Siddique in Turbat.
However, the security forces recovered M32 multi-shot grenade launcher, M16/A4, night thermal vision and other US-made weapons from the terrorists during the operation.
The BLA terrorists unsuccessfully attempted a cowardly attack on Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex on 20 March 2024. During the attack on GPA, BLA terrorists used American weapons which were recovered by security forces in retaliation.
Among the US weapons recovered from the terrorists were M-16/A4, AK-47 with grenade launchers and hand grenades.
On January 29, security forces conducted an intelligence operation in North Waziristan district. As a result of firing during the operation, the terrorist Naik Minullah was killed. The weapons recovered from the terrorist were American made rifles including M-4 Carbine and other weapons.
On January 22, security forces killed 7 terrorists at Sambaza in Zhob district. The weapons recovered from the terrorists were foreign made including M-16/A2, AK-47, sleeping bags, hand grenades and other weapons.
On January 19, security forces killed two terrorists who crossed the border at Bachi Sar on the Pakistan-Afghan border in Miran Shah district.
The weapons recovered from the terrorists were foreign made including M16/A4 AK-47 and other weapons.
On December 31, 2023, three terrorists who crossed the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were killed by the security forces.
M4 Carbine (American made) and other weapons were also recovered from these terrorists. Earlier on December 29, M-4 Carbine, AK-47 and ammunition were recovered from terrorists in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district.
Five terrorists, including terrorist commander Rahzeeb Khore, were also killed in the exchange of fire during the Mir Ali operation. Foreign weapons have been used in terrorist attacks in Pakistan several times before. The Baloch Liberation Army also attacked FC camps in Nushki and Panjgur districts in February 2022 using the same weapons.
On July 12, 2023, TTP also used American weapons in the attack on Zhob Garrison. On September 6, 2023, TTP terrorists armed with the latest American weapons attacked two army check posts in Chitral.
The weapons recovered from the terrorists in the November 4 Mianwali Air Base attack were foreign-made, including RPG-7, AK-74, M-4 and M-16/A4.
Night vision goggles and American rifles were also used by terrorists in the terrorist attack in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan on December 12.
In the terrorist incident in Tank on December 15, modern American weapons were found with the terrorists. In the attack, three policemen were martyred and five terrorists were killed. The terrorists used M16/A2, HE Grenades, AK-47.
On December 13, customs and security forces recovered modern American weapons from onion sacks from a vehicle coming from Afghanistan to Pakistan. The weapons included modern American made M4, American rifle, grenades.
The smuggling of advanced American weapons from Afghanistan to Pakistan and the TTP's use of American weapons against the security forces and the Pakistani people are a big question mark on the claims of the Afghan Transitional Government not to allow its use against Pakistan.
US-made weapons are also being used in the operations of TTP terrorists in Pakistan as claimed the Eurasian Times in its report, it said.
The U.S. delivered a total of 427,300 combat weapons to the Afghan military, with 300,000 remaining at the time of withdrawal, the Pentagon said.
Due to this, the region witnessed a massive increase in terrorism during the last two years. The United States provided $18.6 billion in equipment to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces between 2005 and August 2021, the Pentagon said.
After the US withdrawal, these weapons helped the TTP carry out cross-border terrorist attacks. All these facts indicate that the Afghan regime is not only arming the TTP but also providing a safe haven for other terrorist organizations.
