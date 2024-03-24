Turbat University Observes World Water Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 12:30 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Green Youth Movement Club (GYM), University of Turbat organized an awareness walk on campus to mark World Water Day. The event centered around the theme “Water for peace”.
Jeand Baloch Focal Person, GYM at the University of Turbat led the walk. Faculty members and students from various departments participated in the walk and were holding placards to showcase and raise awareness about the responsible use of water and better sanitation practices.
The event was also aimed to underscore the University of Turbat's commitment to contributing to Sustainable Development Goal 6: ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.
During the event, the speakers emphasized that “we must act upon the realization that water is not only a resource to be used and competed over – it is a human right, intrinsic to every aspect of life’.
The walk concluded with a message advocating for unity in addressing water-related issues and utilizing water as a promoter for peace building. Participants pledged to extend the message of the event beyond the campus, reaching out to the broader community to promote awareness and action towards sustainable water management.
