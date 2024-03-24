Open Menu

Turbat University Observes World Water Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Turbat University observes World Water Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Green Youth Movement Club (GYM), University of Turbat organized an awareness walk on campus to mark World Water Day. The event centered around the theme “Water for peace”.

Jeand Baloch Focal Person, GYM at the University of Turbat led the walk. Faculty members and students from various departments participated in the walk and were holding placards to showcase and raise awareness about the responsible use of water and better sanitation practices.

The event was also aimed to underscore the University of Turbat's commitment to contributing to Sustainable Development Goal 6: ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

During the event, the speakers emphasized that “we must act upon the realization that water is not only a resource to be used and competed over – it is a human right, intrinsic to every aspect of life’.

The walk concluded with a message advocating for unity in addressing water-related issues and utilizing water as a promoter for peace building. Participants pledged to extend the message of the event beyond the campus, reaching out to the broader community to promote awareness and action towards sustainable water management.

Related Topics

World Water Turbat Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

2 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

2 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

2 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

2 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

2 hours ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan