Turkey Keen To Launch New Joint Ventures: Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:58 PM

Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul has said that Turkey is keen to launch new joint ventures with Pakistan which would benefit both the countries

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul has said that Turkey is keen to launch new joint ventures with Pakistan which would benefit both the countries.

Talking to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), President Atif Munir Sheikh, he said that a Turkish company had already launched a joint venture in collaboration with Interloop for making cheese in Pakistan.

"More projects are in the pipeline as Turkish businessmen are very near and dear to Pakistani business community," he said. He also appreciated the location of Faisalabad and said that M-3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates were ideal to establish new industrial units.

Atif Munir said that exporters can send their surplus products to China and Central Asian states where demand of cheese was increasing.

He said that "a productive B to B meeting would be arranged with interested Turkish groups so that both sides could understand market pattern of the two countries".

President FCCI said it was a win-win situation in bilateral trade and asked Turkish Embassy to convince Turkish investors to set up dyes and chemical plant as a joint venture in Faisalabad. "Being a textile oriented city we are importing huge quantity of dyes and chemicals which could be manufactured in Pakistan", at cheaper costs, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

