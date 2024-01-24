Turkish Ambassador emphasizes commitment to expand educational initiatives in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci Wednesday emphasized the commitment to expand educational initiatives in Pakistan and providing students with world-class educational opportunities.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of “Turkish University Fair” arranged by the Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges.

“We are motivated to extend our educational ventures in the brotherly nation Pakistan and provide students with the best educational opportunities that match international standards,” the ambassador remarked.

The ambassador stated that Maarif Foundation has been supporting relations between Turkey and Pakistan for many years through its educational endeavours.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey, sharing deep history, have been enjoying cordial relations for decades which is reflected in the way Pakistani people and government have embraced Maarif Foundation and its educational institutions.

“Maarif Foundation and Maarif International schools and colleges have been contributing valuably to Pakistan’s education system and its people”, he said.

“Today, we have inaugurated this fair. This time, Maarif Agency has invited many representatives of Turkish universities with an aim to contribute to Pakistan’s higher education system”, the ambassador said.

He congratulated Maarif Foundation, Maarif Agency and the representative of distinguished universities from Turkey and especially the distinguished writers who travelled to join this event from Turkey.

Such initiatives will contribute to the progress and development in the coming years through strengthening Pakistan’s higher education system, he hoped.

The fair has witnessed an overwhelming participation of hundreds of eager attendees, all seeking valuable insights into scholarships and admissions in reputed Turkish Universities.

This momentous occasion included the active involvement of 13 esteemed Turkish Universities including Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, Istanbul Gelisim University, Dogus University, Beykent University, Fenerbahce University, Okan University, Selcuk University, Turkish-German University, Hakkari University, Erciyes University, Atilim University, Izmir University and Nevsehir Haci Bektas Veli University.

The representatives of these institutions generously extended the information to the students including the admission details, discounts and scholarships for Pakistani Students, further enriching their pursuit of academic excellence.

Drawing participants from across Pakistan, the fair has been considered a pivotal step in advancing educational development in the region.

Talking to APP, Adeera from Joint Staff Public school said the universities are offering 20 to 50 percent discounts and scholarships which is a good opportunity for the students to avail.

“I am considering Computer Engineering or Software Engineering fields for admission”, she said.

Another student, Kanwal Hassan said, "It is very important to offer educational opportunities to the students who aspire to excel on an international level. I am thankful to Pak-Turk Maarif International as they are providing the students with the opportunity to connect with the best universities."

She said, “I have consulted with one of the Turkish universities here about admission in the subject of medicine which is being offered from next year”.

The day-long event allowed the participants to engage directly with representatives from Turkish universities and get information about the admission process and discounts.

The overwhelming turnout of students in Islamabad solidified the event as a resounding success, reinforcing Pak-Turk Maarif International's commitment to fostering educational excellence and international collaboration.