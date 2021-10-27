Turkish envoy Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul inaugurates Turkey Alumni office

Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul here on Wednesday inaugurated newly established Turkey Alumni Head office in Gulberg Greens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul here on Wednesday inaugurated newly established Turkey Alumni Head office in Gulberg Greens.

The opening ceremony of Turkey Alumni in Pakistan was hosted by President of Turkey Alumni in Pakistan, Saif ul islam Khan and attended by Country Coordinator of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), GokhanUmut, Head of Turk Kizilay, Pakistan Ibrahim Carlos, Head of Pak-Turk Maarif International school and Colleges, HarunKucukaladagli and a number of alumni members.

Ambassador appreciating efforts of alumnus in Pakistan said that this organization could play an effective role to further develop the relations between Pakistan and Turkey in different fields.

President of Turkey Alumni, Saif ul Islam Khan on the occasion said that this platform would facilitate the current and future alumnus of Turkish Universities and utilize their experience to strengthen the relations of both the countries.

This organization has been established to bring all the alumnus of Turkish universities of Pakistani origin to a single platform, he added.