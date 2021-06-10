UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Reacts As #FirdousAshiqAwan's Clip Of Slapping Mandokhels Goes Viral

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:32 PM

Twitter reacts as #FirdousAshiqAwan's clip of slapping Mandokhels goes viral

The Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar slapped PPP leader Qadir Khan Mandokhels during break-time of a TV program after their heated-debate turned into a scuffle.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) A video clip of Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in which she is seen slapping PPP leader Qadir Khan Mandokhels has gone viral on social media.

Both Firdous Ashiq Awan and Qadir Khan Mandokhels are seen calling each other corrupt and using harsh language in a tv show hosted by prominent TV anchor Javed Chaudhary last night.

During the break, both leaders’ heated debate turned into a scuffle and Firdous Ashiq Awan slapped Qadir Khan Mandokhels who also showed some resistance but the TV staff present there including the TV anchor intervened and stopped them.

Now Firdous Ashiq Awan is facing huge criticism on social media after her slap video went viral and is trend top with hastag of #FirdousAshiqAwan.

However, Firdous Ashiq Awan was of the view that she slapped Mandokhels after he abused her father during the break-time of TV show and she also got angry over corruption allegations. She said she would approach the court with defamation suit against the PPP leader.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Punjab Social Media Firdous Ashiq Awan TV Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Mongolia reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, tot ..

42 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.19 a barrel W ..

13 minutes ago

ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi–Start of Balloting a ..

18 minutes ago

Strike over labour reform disrupts transport in Gr ..

11 minutes ago

Nigerian national arrested for smuggling 1.8 kg co ..

11 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted to death in muzaffargarh

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.