(@fidahassanain)

The Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar slapped PPP leader Qadir Khan Mandokhels during break-time of a TV program after their heated-debate turned into a scuffle.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) A video clip of Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in which she is seen slapping PPP leader Qadir Khan Mandokhels has gone viral on social media.

Both Firdous Ashiq Awan and Qadir Khan Mandokhels are seen calling each other corrupt and using harsh language in a tv show hosted by prominent TV anchor Javed Chaudhary last night.

During the break, both leaders’ heated debate turned into a scuffle and Firdous Ashiq Awan slapped Qadir Khan Mandokhels who also showed some resistance but the TV staff present there including the TV anchor intervened and stopped them.

Now Firdous Ashiq Awan is facing huge criticism on social media after her slap video went viral and is trend top with hastag of #FirdousAshiqAwan.

However, Firdous Ashiq Awan was of the view that she slapped Mandokhels after he abused her father during the break-time of TV show and she also got angry over corruption allegations. She said she would approach the court with defamation suit against the PPP leader.