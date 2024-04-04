Open Menu

Two Bandits Held With Stolen Cash 3.8 Million In Duki

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 08:56 PM

Two bandits held with stolen cash 3.8 million in Duki

Police along with Chamalang police arrested two alleged robbers and recovered stolen cash 3.8 million rupees in joint operation in Duki on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Police along with Chamalang police arrested two alleged robbers and recovered stolen cash 3.8 million rupees in joint operation in Duki on Thursday.

According to police sources, both accused namely Kabir and Ismatullah were tied the shopkeeper with ropes and were robbed him of Rs 3.

8 million at around 2 o'clock yesterday in Chamaling.

On the information of which SHO police station Duki and Chamaling conducted successful joint operation at Coal Lease near Spain Masjid Duki and arrested both alleged accused and recovered stolen cash 3.8 million rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

