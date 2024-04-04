Two Bandits Held With Stolen Cash 3.8 Million In Duki
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 08:56 PM
Police along with Chamalang police arrested two alleged robbers and recovered stolen cash 3.8 million rupees in joint operation in Duki on Thursday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Police along with Chamalang police arrested two alleged robbers and recovered stolen cash 3.8 million rupees in joint operation in Duki on Thursday.
According to police sources, both accused namely Kabir and Ismatullah were tied the shopkeeper with ropes and were robbed him of Rs 3.
8 million at around 2 o'clock yesterday in Chamaling.
On the information of which SHO police station Duki and Chamaling conducted successful joint operation at Coal Lease near Spain Masjid Duki and arrested both alleged accused and recovered stolen cash 3.8 million rupees from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh minister pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto4 minutes ago
-
Embassy in Netherlands organizes exhibition4 minutes ago
-
Death of father-in-law of Director Information Sukkur condoled4 minutes ago
-
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran11 minutes ago
-
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises11 minutes ago
-
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis11 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water31 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM22 minutes ago
-
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani22 minutes ago
-
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy politics22 minutes ago
-
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed22 minutes ago